Watch CBS News
Local News

'Luna' and 'Max' top list of 2022 most popular dog names

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

'Luna' and 'Max' top list of 2022 most popular dog names
'Luna' and 'Max' top list of 2022 most popular dog names 01:12

CHICAGO (CBS) – This was our favorite story of the day, and yes dogs are involved.

More specifically, the names of dogs. This year's list of the most popular names of 2022 is out.

Luna tops the list, followed by Bella. Third is Daisy, then Lucy and Lily round out the top five.

And for the boy dogs, Max is top dog, then Charlie, Cooper sliding in at the third spot, followed by Milo, and number five is Buddy.

Of course the crew at CBS 2 had to show off their own furry friends.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on November 15, 2022 / 5:03 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.