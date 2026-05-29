Lucky Strike Wrigleyville closes permanently

The Lucky Strike bowling alley and bar in Wrigleyville is now closed permanently.

In a post to their Facebook page, the company wrote, "Wrigleyville showed up for us, and we never forgot it. From game-day crowds to late-night lanes, Lucky Strike Wrigleyville was part of something, and that doesn't go unnoticed. To everyone who rolled with us, celebrated here, and made this place worth showing up to: thank you, Wrigleyville. It's been an honor to be your lucky spot."

There is another Lucky Strike Chicago location in River North at 322 E. Illinois Street that remains open, the company said.

Lucky Strike Chicago has 18 lanes for bowling, an arcade, billiards, darts, rooms for private events and a full food and bar menu. It's about five miles south of the Wrigleyville location.