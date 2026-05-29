Watch CBS News
Local News

Lucky Strike Wrigleyville closes permanently

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

The Lucky Strike bowling alley and bar in Wrigleyville is now closed permanently.

In a post to their Facebook page, the company wrote, "Wrigleyville showed up for us, and we never forgot it. From game-day crowds to late-night lanes, Lucky Strike Wrigleyville was part of something, and that doesn't go unnoticed. To everyone who rolled with us, celebrated here, and made this place worth showing up to: thank you, Wrigleyville. It's been an honor to be your lucky spot."

There is another Lucky Strike Chicago location in River North at 322 E. Illinois Street that remains open, the company said.

Lucky Strike Chicago has 18 lanes for bowling, an arcade, billiards, darts, rooms for private events and a full food and bar menu. It's about five miles south of the Wrigleyville location. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue