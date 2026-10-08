$250,000 Lucky Day Lotto winner in Chicago sought as prize expires in a month

Illinois Lottery officials are looking for the winner of a $250,000 Lucky Day Lotto winner before their prize expires in a month.

The winning ticket was purchased at the BP gas station at 10300 S. Torrence Ave. in Chicago for the Nov. 7, 2025 drawing.

Lottery winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize before it expires. That expiration date is fast approaching for the $250,000 winner.

There are several other unclaimed prizes set to expire at the end of the year unless the winner comes forward:

A $200,000 winning Powerball ticket for the Dec. 15, 2025 drawing purchased at the Hy-Vee at 2115 S. MacArthur Blvd. in Springfield

A $200,000 winning Powerball ticket for the Dec. 17, 2025 drawing purchased at Joy's Unlimited Liquor at 2900 Ogden Ave. in Aurora

A $700,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket for the Jan. 23, 2026 drawing purchased at the Shell at 5201 N. Western Ave. in Chicago

A $150,000 winning Powerball ticket for the Jan. 24, 2026 drawing purchased at the Exxon at 3831 W. 95th St. in Evergreen Park

If you believe you have a winning ticket, sign the back of it immediately and store it in a safe place until you're ready to claim your prize.