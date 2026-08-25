Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $800,000 sold at Elk Grove Village convenience store
A Lucky Day Lotto player is $800,000 richer after a winning ticket was sold at an Elk Grove Village convenience store this week.
The ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven store in the 1600 block of West Nerge Road, lottery officials said.
The ticket matched all five numbers in Monday's evening drawing. Those numbers were: 4-24-28-31-42.
The 7-Eleven will get an $8,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
Last week, a $550,000 Lucky Day Lotto ticket was sold in Springfield.
Winners have one year from the draw date to redeem their prize.
Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only game with twice-daily drawings in the afternoon and evening.
Participants must be at least 18 years of age to play.