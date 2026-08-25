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Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $800,000 sold at Elk Grove Village convenience store

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

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A Lucky Day Lotto player is $800,000 richer after a winning ticket was sold at an Elk Grove Village convenience store this week.

The ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven store in the 1600 block of West Nerge Road, lottery officials said.

The ticket matched all five numbers in Monday's evening drawing. Those numbers were: 4-24-28-31-42.

The 7-Eleven will get an $8,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Last week, a $550,000 Lucky Day Lotto ticket was sold in Springfield.

Winners have one year from the draw date to redeem their prize.

Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only game with twice-daily drawings in the afternoon and evening.

Participants must be at least 18 years of age to play.

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