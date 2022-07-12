Watch CBS News
Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton testifies on Capitol Hill on state being overwhelmed with women seeking abortions

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois is now overwhelmed with women from other states seeking abortions in the state.

That's what Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton told lawmakers on Capitol Hill on Tuesday. 

"It's hard to overestimate how devastating the outcome of this ruling is and will be, despite our years of preparation," Stratton said.

Stratton testified at a hearing on the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. A panel of U.S. Senators heard from women and advocates on both sides of the abortion rights issue.

