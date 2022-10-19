Loyola to honor Mamie Till-Mobley, civil rights activist and mother of Emmett Till, with scholarship

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Loyola university is honoring alumnus and civil rights activist Mamie Till-Mobley.

She is the mother of Emmett Till, the 14-year-old killed by a white mob in Mississippi.

Mobley graduated with her master's degree from Loyola's School of Education back in 1973.

The university is honoring her legacy and service with a scholarship in her name.

A celebration will happen Friday - the same day as the first Mamie Till-Mobley day in Chicago.