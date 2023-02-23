Loyola falls to Fordham by two points

CHICAGO (AP) — Darius Quisenberry scored 26 points to lead Fordham and secured the victory with a 3-pointer with 49 seconds remaining as the Rams took down Loyola Chicago 71-69 on Wednesday night.

Quisenberry also added five assists for the Rams (22-6, 10-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Khalid Moore scored 19 points and added six rebounds.

Philip Alston finished with 19 points for the Ramblers (9-18, 3-12). Bryce Golden added 13 points for Loyola Chicago. Ben Schwieger had 11 points and two steals.

Quisenberry scored 12 points in the first half and Fordham went into the break trailing 36-35. Quisenberry scored a team-high 14 points for Fordham in the second half, including his game-winning shot in the final minute.