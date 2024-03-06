Watch CBS News
Loyola Chicago wins 69-59 over Davidson

By The Associated Press

/ AP

Miles Rubin and Des Watson scored 13 points apiece and Loyola Chicago beat Davidson 69-59 on Wednesday night.

Rubin also had nine rebounds and five blocks for the Ramblers (22-8, 14-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Watson added five assists. Braden Norris hit three 3-pointers, scoring 11 with seven rebounds.

The Wildcats (15-15, 5-12) were led by Connor Kochera with 22 points. Bobby Durkin had 13 points. Grant Huffman contributed 11 points, six assists and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

First published on March 6, 2024 / 8:59 PM CST

