Loyola Chicago beats Saint Joseph's (PA) 78-75

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jayden Dawson scored 20 points and his 3-pointer with 1:12 left helped carry Loyola Chicago past Saint Joseph's (PA) 78-75 on Saturday night.

Dawson shot 8 for 14, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Ramblers (11-6, 3-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Philip Alston scored 18 points while going 6 of 16 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and 5 for 7 from the line. Braden Norris had 13 points and shot 4 for 6, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Erik Reynolds II led the Hawks (10-6, 0-3) in scoring, finishing with 26 points, four assists and two steals. Xzayvier Brown added 13 points and three steals for Saint Joseph's (PA). Cameron Brown also had 13 points.

Loyola Chicago plays UMass at home on Wednesday, and Saint Joseph's (PA) hosts La Salle on Monday.

