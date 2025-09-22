Loyola cafeteria employee saves ER doctor's life after performing Heimlich maneuver

An employee at Loyola University Medical Center received kudos for saving a doctor's life.

Emergency room physician Dr. Joan Dimopoulos on Monday presented a bouquet of flowers to Ketzly Angel, a cashier in the hospital's cafeteria.

The doctor was eating a chicken sandwich when she began to choke. Angel sprang into action and performed the Heimlich maneuver.

Angel said she learned the Heimlich as a student at Proviso East High School.

"I've actually never done it before, but from my high school class, health class, I remember what they had told us. So, I always kept it in mind in case of a situation like that," Angel said.

"There were a lot of people around, but she's the one who jumped up and helped me right away, and I don't know what would of happened if she didn't," Dr. Dimopoulous said.

The doctor encourages everyone to learn the Heimlich maneuver, so they, too, can step up to help somebody in a crisis.