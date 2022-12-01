Watch CBS News
Schwieger scores 26 as Loyola beats Central Arkansas

CHICAGO (AP) — Ben Schwieger scored 26 points as Loyola Chicago beat Central Arkansas 85-70 on Wednesday night.

Schwieger added five rebounds for the Ramblers (3-4). Braden Norris was 7-of-12 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) to add 19 points. Philip Alston was 4-of-7 shooting and 6 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

Eddy Kayouloud led the Bears (4-4) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and two steals. Collin Cooper added 13 points for Central Arkansas. Camren Hunter also had 11 points.

Loyola Chicago led Central Arkansas 35-31 at the half, with Schwieger (10 points) their high scorer before the break. Loyola Chicago outscored Central Arkansas by 11 points in the second half, and Schwieger scored a team-high 16 points in the second half to help their team secure the victory.

