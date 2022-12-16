Families honor loved ones lost to gun violence with photo Christmas ornaments

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An annual tradition has become a lifeline of sorts for families who have lost a loved one to gun violence.

On Thursday night, they gathered on the city's South Side to remember their lost family members – and to lean on one another during the holidays.

As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, the grieving families put together Christmas tree ornaments one by one in the basement of St. Sabina Church, at 1210 W. 78th Pl. in Auburn Gresham. At the heart of each ornament, the family members placed photos of their loved ones killed by gun violence.

On what otherwise would be a joyful celebration Thursday night, it was all about remembering.

Valerie Gilmer lost her son to gun violence.

"My grandson lost his dad in July. He has a 2-year-old brother," Gilmer said. "I just wanted him to come and put an ornament on the tree for his dad - and that's a beautiful thing."

Marleene Montgomery lost her daughter.

"It meant a lot to me, and for my grandkids, to be able to put a picture of her mom - and to say merry Christmas to her," Montgomery said.

At the event, mothers mourned their children – and lost children held onto memories of their parents, placing their photos on a Christmas tree. They leaned on one another to find peace during a difficult time.

Belinda Burns said such an event means a lot to her.

"Everybody's going through the same things," she said.

Burns lost her son and granddaughter to gun violence less than four months apart. For her, the pain does not go away – but its weight does lessen during gatherings like this one.

"To know that our children are not forgotten, you know?" Burns said. "They're forgotten so many times, but to walk by there and see their pictures up there - it means a lot to us."

Members of Purpose Over Pain, the organization hosting this tradition, said they expect more ornaments to be added to the tree in the coming days. They will stay up through the beginning of the New Year.