Winning $1M Lotto ticket sold at gas station in Lake County

WADSWORTH, Ill. (CBS) — A winning Lotto ticket worth $1 million was sold in Lake County, lottery officials announced Wednesday.

The ticket was purchased on Monday at a BP gas station at 39105 North Highway 41 in Wadsworth, Illinois, about 45 miles north of Chicago.

The player matched all six numbers in the drawing to win the jackpot.

The winning numbers were 2, 8, 10, 18, 22, and 28.

According to lottery officials, over 2.5 million winning Lotto tickets have been sold, with total prizes amounting to more than $32.8 million for Illinois Lottery players.

The winner has one year from the date of the draw to claim their prize. They are encouraged to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they're ready to claim it.

Lotto is an Illinois-only game played every Monday, Thursday, and Saturday.