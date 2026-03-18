SUV driver loses control, crashes into Lost Girls Vintage store in Logan Square

An SUV was towed from inside a Logan Square business after a crash caused quite the scare for the driver and the store owners.

Despite a portion of their store being destroyed, the small business owners said they are counting their blessings.

"I have to see the light at the end of the tunnel," said owner Sarah Azzouzi.

Lost Girls Vintage in Logan Square is a true mess.

"This was our houseware store. We sell vintage and modern housewares here," she said.

On Wednesday afternoon, a driver pulling out of the McDonald's drive-thru across the street lost control, jumped the curb, sped through two bike racks, and right into the storefront on North Milwaukee and Sawyer Avenue.

Azzouzi received a frantic call to come down.

"We got the call from our neighbor, and she told us someone had drove into the shop," she said.

Azzouzi never imagined the driver would plow into the rear of the store, destroying heavy furniture. None of it could withstand the speed of the elderly driver. It's believed he mistook the gas for the brake.

While the cleanup will take some time, the owner said she's truly just thankful no one was inside at the time because normally they're packed and workers are here, but on this day, she opted to close for scheduled maintenance. The maintenance workers were out to lunch at the time of the crash.

"It was wild how all of that lined up. I'm just really, really grateful that nothing happened to anyone," Azzouzi said.

Police told her the elderly driver was shaken up but not injured. The business will be down for some time, but Azzouzi holds no resentment.

"I'm just frustrated with what happened, not at all with him, it was just a bad accident that happened," she said.

As the owners file insurance claims, they're acknowledging this is a huge blow to their small business.

The clothing side of the business is intact. They will try to reopen that side quickly. Support from the community is already pouring in as they work to rebuild.

"That just shows me that no matter what happens, we have each other's back. We can support each other and get through this," Azzouzi said.