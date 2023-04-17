Lightfoot defends handling of large gatherings over the weekend, after three teens were shot

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After three teenagers were shot in two separate incidents involving large crowds of teens in Chicago over the weekend, Mayor Lori Lightfoot defended her administration's handling of such large gatherings.

"We have taken steps, and will take steps to address these teen trends. It's not the first time that we've addressed these issues, but our young people have an opportunity and a right to enjoy the entirety of our city, but they have to do it in a way that is respectful for people and property, and we did address that over the weekend, and we will continue to address it," Lightfoot said Monday morning.

Late Friday night, a 14-year-old boy was shot in the thigh as more than 300 people gathered at 31st Street Beach, the rowdy crowd at times pouring out into the streets and disrupting traffic.

Then, on Saturday night, two teenagers were shot as hundreds of teenagers gathered in the Loop, causing chaos on downtown streets, with multiple reports of fighting, bottles thrown at CTA buses, and gunshots.

The teens were running in droves down Michigan Avenue, managing to disrupt traffic and CTA services.

Chicago Police say 15 people were arrested, including nine adults and six juveniles. Most of the charges were for reckless conduct, but a 16-year-old boy was also charged with unlawful use of a weapon. A gun was recovered.

Police say two teenage boys were standing in a crowd when shots were fired by an unknown person. A 16-year-old boy was taken by firefighters to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. He was shot in the right arm and was in fair condition. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the left leg and was also transported to Northwestern.

Over the weekend, Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued only a written statement about the incidents, saying while may of the people in the two large gatherings were only out to have a good time and enjoy the warm weather, some "were involved in reckless, disrespectful and unlawful behavior."

"As I have said before, we as a city cannot and will not allow any of our public spaces to become a platform for criminal conduct. Most importantly, parents and guardians must know where their children are and be responsible for their actions. Instilling the important values of respect for people and property must begin at home," she said. I appreciate the individuals and business people who have reached out to me to express concerns. I have shared those concerns with the acting Superintendent and senior leadership within the Police Department in very candid and productive conversations. CPD leadership has assured me that they will make the necessary adjustments to address these teen trends issues as we move into the summer months. We have invested millions of dollars to support community-based organizations to partner with youth to co-activate fun, safe spaces all over the City throughout the year. We ask parents to partner with us by making sure that your children's plans are safe and that they know when to exit a situation before it becomes unsafe."

Monday morning, Lightfoot attended an unrelated event at a public library on the South Side, and while she wasn't scheduled to take questions from reporters, she was nonetheless asked for her response to the incidents, and scoffed when a reporter described what happened as "mayhem."

"We put out a very specific statement. The Police Department is working with community partners. There's lots of opportunities for us to redirect the young people to safe spaces," Lightfoot said. "Here's the thing: the vast majority of the young people that came downtown came downtown because it was great weather and an opportunity to enjoy the city. That's absolutely entirely appropriate. There were a few that came with different intentions, and they have and they will be dealt with, but I'm not going to use your language, which I think is wrong, to say that it was mayhem."

The mayor specifically pointed to her decision last year to roll back the weekend curfew for minors from 11 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights, an executive order later enacted into law by the City Council; as well as well as issuing an order banning unaccompanied minors from Millennium Park after 6 p.m. on Thursdays through Sundays.

"We want people, our young people, to enjoy the city, but to do it safely and respectfully, and I would encourage parents: check out the MyChi MyFuture app, which shows – seven days a week, all over the city – opportunities for young people to take advantage of safe space activities with caring and supportive adults. A variety of activities do exist, and we're going to make sure that we keep amplifying those opportunities for young people so they can enjoy the city all over the city," Lightfoot said.

However, the mayor simply walked away when asked if she was pleased with the Chicago Police Department's response to the incidents.

Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson declined requests for an interview on Monday, but also issued a written statement on Sunday:

"In no way do I condone the destructive activity we saw in the Loop and lakefront this weekend. It is unacceptable and has no place in our city. However, it is not constructive to demonize youth who have otherwise been starved of opportunities in their own communities. Our city must work together to create spaces for youth to gather safely and responsibly, under adult guidance and supervision, to ensure that every part of our city remains welcome for both residents and visitors. This is one aspect of my comprehensive approach to improve public safety and make Chicago livable for everyone."

