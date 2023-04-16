14-year-old boy shot during large gathering near 31st Street Beach

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A teenager is recovering after he was shot during rowdy gathering of a large crowd at 31st Street Beach Friday night.

Videos showed crowds taking over the beach and at times pouring out into the streets and disrupting traffic.

The Office of Emergency Management estimates more than 300 people were in the crowd.

At some point in the middle of all of this, a 14-year-old boy was shot in the thigh. He was last listed in fair condition.

It is still unclear what led to the shooting.

CBS 2 spoke with the leader of a youth mentorship program about what it will take to prevent this from happening again.

"Our young people really need structure," said Vondale Singleton, founder of CHAMPS Mentoring Program. "They need to be around spaces and places where they feel safe, where they around supportive not just adults but people of all ages that care."

So far no one is in custody.