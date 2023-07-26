Watch CBS News
Loretto Hospital workers prepare to strike citing low pay, workload issues

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Loretto Hospital employees delivering 10-day strike notice
Loretto Hospital employees delivering 10-day strike notice 00:21

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundreds of workers at a West Side hospital are preparing to go on strike.

Union staff members at Loretto Hospital in Austin could strike as early as Monday.

It comes after workers say they've yet to reach a deal with SEIU Healthcare Illinois to improve pay and workload issues.

Frontline hospital workers are expected to have a virtual call today to talk about workload issues they say have created unsafe working conditions and short staffing.

They'll also have a sign-making party and plan to have a rally tomorrow.

