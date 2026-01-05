Loretto Academy in Woodlawn could be turned into rentals if proposal approved

There is a new push to turn Loretto Academy, in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood, into homes.

The former all-girls Catholic school was built in 1906 on the South Side. It has been vacant for the last few years.

Now Greenline Communities has proposed turning the building into affordable and mixed-income rental apartments.

The developers say the renovation is designed to serve current and long-term neighborhood residents, and to focus on community stability and anti-displacement.

Developers and 5th Ward Ald. Desmon Yancy are holding a public meeting about the project at Da Book Joint at 6900 S. Stony Island starting at 5 p.m. Monday.