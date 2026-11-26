It was a Thanksgiving game to remember, with the Chicago Bears beating the Detroit Lions to now lead the NFC North.

The Bears sure know how to keep fans on the edge of their seats, including a longtime fan and grandfather who made waves on social media with his big celebrations.

Eugene Dorsey has been a Bears fan since 1971 — cheering for them whether they win or lose.

He says it's like an out-of-body experience when he watches the Bears.

"I get so excited when the Bears do something good. I have to break out and do my dance. I had to do my bump the booty. I mean, it's crazy, man."

His granddaughter, Leah Hill, captured his reactions and posted it on social media.

"You know, I just had these videos in my phone, and I was like, you know, I feel like I don't see anyone cheer the Bears like my poppa does. I feel like a lot of people would like to see this," she said.

While it may not have been the exact couch, Dorsey has been watching the game from home for years. He's only been to one game, but that all changes in a couple of weeks.

He found out he's going to the Bears game on Christmas Day to see them play against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field

"I opened it, and god have mercy, that's the first time I cried since my firstborn baby," he said.

This is thanks to social media influencer Joey Swoll.

"He grew up in Chicago. He came from nothing, right? He sent those tickets in, and god bless him. Man, I don't even know what to say," Dorsey said.

It gets better!

Former Bears player Brian Urlacher's wife saw the video and sent him a signed Urlacher jersey.

"He also sent me an 8x10 picture with a signature," Dorsey said.

His prediction for the rest of the season?

"We going to get them to the Super Bowl. Mark my words."