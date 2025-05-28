Long Grove, Illinois farm Institute of Soil & Soul applies Jewish principles to farming practices

The Institute of Soil & Soul in Long Grove, Illinois, is like many others; workers grow fruits and vegetables and raise chickens. But it is also very different.

"The institute is a Jewish regenerative farm," said Gabriel Gould, founder.

That means combining Jewish principles with farming practices that restore depleted soil.

"We're talking about adding organic material back to the soil and increasing fertility," Gould said.

The orchard is a good example. It contains seven different varieties of fruits, including apples and pears. And there's also a bush that sends nutrients into the soil.

"It sounds alternative, but it's not. It has ancient roots," Gould said.

Those ancient roots include principles and knowledge from the Torah, the Jewish holy text also called the Five Books of Moses.

"So much of the Torah was written for people not just living on, but living with the land," said Gould.

He wants to reconnect Jews to their agricultural roots.

"We've been so disconnected," he said. "We've forgotten that we're as much the people of the land as the people of the book."

Gould started his business as a for-profit farm about five years ago, but after the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel. He wanted to give back and converted it into a nonprofit institute.

The Institute of Soil and Soul offers education programs and information on regenerative farming.

"Our sages say we don't go where we want to go, we go where we're needed," he said. "And I think that purpose is revealing."