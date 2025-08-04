Lollapalooza road closures in place as cleanup begins in Grant Park

Another year of Lollapalooza is in the books, and cleanup is underway in Grant Park.

The grandstands are starting to come down and streets around Grant Park are expected to reopen starting on Monday. Some closures around Balbo and Jackson will stay closed until August 9 and 10.

Festival street closures

Street closures began as early as July 16, and some closures will continue through August 4.

Balbo from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: Through August 10th

Jackson, from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: Through August 9th

Balbo, from Michigan to Columbus: Through August 4th

Jackson, from Michigan to Columbus: Through August 4th

Columbus, from Monroe to Roosevelt: Through August 4th

Columbus (Northbound, two center lanes), from 13th Street to Roosevelt: Through August 4th

Congress Plaza Dr, from Michigan to Columbus: Through August 4th

With the weather staying stable all weekend, it was another record-setting crowd on Sunday with Sabrina Carpenter closing the festival.

Official attendance figures for the festival will be released.

The city's Office of Emergency Management and Communication will also release official incident reports and ambulance transports from the event.

Last year, arrests at the festival hit a five-year low, with the city saying police arrested nine people across the four days. That's down from 14 the year before.