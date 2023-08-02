Ahead of Lollapalooza, Lurie Children's Hospital patients get a 'Luriepalooza' festival experience

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lollapalooza doesn't kick off until Thursday, but it started early for some children in Chicago - sort of.

On Wednesday, some youngsters were treated to Luriepalooza - as in Lurie Children's Hospital.

The event, held at the hospital, offered a chance for patients 13 and over at Lurie Children's to experience the festival season.

The patients got to take part in fun festival activities such as making tie-dye shirts, having their hair professionally done, taking pictures, making music, and performing karaoke.

Sponsor Vivid Seats provided gift bags, volunteers, Lollapolooza trivia, giveaways, and a DJ.

Also Wednesday at the festival grounds in Grant Park, Lollapalooza hosted youth from across the city for an "immersion day," which gave young people a behind-the-scenes tour of the grounds and an introduction to event production.

The teens learned about four different aspects of festival production – merchandising and branding, production, talent/artist relations, and festival experience.

Each part of the festival grounds tour had a corresponding activity to help students map, brand, book, and design their own mock music festival.

After School Matters, BandWith, the Puerto Rican Arts Alliance, Yollocalli Arts Reach from the National Museum of Mexican Art, TIP Fest from the John Walsh Foundation, and Everytown for Gun Safety participated.