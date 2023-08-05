Lollapalooza-goers brave the rain, winds on Day 3

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Heavy rains and high winds blew through Lollapalooza on Saturday, sending festival-goers scattering for ponchos and dry ground.

CBS 2's Sara Machi was in the crowds to get the vibe on Day 3, the wettest day yet.

The people were rolling with it, making some small changes but not letting the weather get in the way of a good time.

As soon as the rain moved in, so did some of the sidewalk entrepreneurs. People were selling ponchos and umbrellas to fans as they headed into the festival grounds.

Thankfully, the weather didn't cause any major disruptions like evacuations.

There was a really wide range of emotions for people who were headed in.

Some out-of-town visitors said the rain brought a cooldown and overall conditions better than the extreme heat they had in the South. Others said this is pretty standard for their hometown.

One couple decided to make dinner plans during the storm, acknowledging they'd come back if the weather improved.

But everyone CBS 2 spoke to agreed they were there for the music and the rain wouldn't stand in their way.

"We know the weather is one thing, but we're here and we're gonna have a good time," said Palatine resident Kiley Fletcher.

Malinda Price, visiting from Austin, Texas, said, "It was pouring rain, compared to what we've seen in a long time and I was freezing."

"I was disappointed but I can see a break in the clouds over here and I know it's gonna pass," Emily Skafish, of Lakeview, said. "I'm optimistic."

The good news was that the rain was expected to taper off on Saturday and the risk for severe weather had decreased for Sunday.