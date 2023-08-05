Lollapalooza is a boon for local businesses oriented toward partying, but other businesses not so much

The economics of Lollapalooza -- what businesses see benefits

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundreds of thousands of fans are streaming into Chicago this weekend for Lollapalooza – with cash and cards in hand,

So what to they buy when they get here? CBS 2's Lauren Victory hit the streets Friday to find out. City leaders say Lollapalooza brings in $300 million in tourism money each year – but Victory found the four-day festival doesn't do every business good.

Right in the Loop Friday afternoon, it was a normal summer Friday with people ambling aimlessly along. But a few blocks away, others were on a mission – it was party time – and money was being put down to make it happen.

"We're buying drinks," said concertgoer Danny Duncan.

"We're buying tables at the night club," said Tommy "Tough Knuckles." "You know how we get?"

We do not know how they get. But we do know Lollapalooza fans are spending big money on having fun. Many amplify their experience with cannabis products.

"Based on the crowds that we get on these weekends, we set up out here," said Jason Erkes, spokesman for Sunnyside Dispensary.

The Sunnyside Dispensary in River North expects to double its normal number of customers. Lines out the door meant a boost for the business and a bump in revenue for Illinois.

Tourists are often the biggest spenders on a Lolla weekend, which is why Sunnyside has put out a safe festival consumption guide.

"We recognize there's a lot of people that come into town from states or countries that don't have legal cannabis, and this might be their first time going and buying legal cannabis," Erkes said. "So we want to help make sure they have an enjoyable experience."

But they don't seem to be drawn to the highly-intoxicating smells at Kilwins aren't drawing in a lot of customers – even though the sweet shop is located on Michigan Avenue right across the street from the action.

"It's a surprise, because a lot of people expect us to get a whole bunch more business," said Kilwins Michigan Avenue Manager Aaron Johnson. "But yeah, it's nothing. Kind of weird."

Johnson suspects it's because the music festival attracts mostly young'uns. That was a confusing answer – who likes sweets like fudge and ice cream more than young'uns? But it made sense when we asked.

"They're not worried about that," Johnson said. "They're worried about partying."

All that said, drinks and food do eat up a lot of what many save for the weekend.

"I budgeted this whole trip out, pretty much to where I would only spend a certain amount because I'm aware it is very expensive," said concertgoer Jennifer Benson – who said she brought $700 to $800.

That figure does not include her hotel costs – which, if you average out the price of a last-minute one-night stay in a Google search of the area – comes out to about $340 a night, and another $60 or so in taxes.

Jacob Navorro and his compatriots are being economical on that front – they're going home for the night when the festivities are over.

"We're just taking the train up here," he said. "We're all commuting."

Lollapalooza organizers share revenue with the city in exchange for permission to host the festival on Chicago Park District property. A CBS 2 analysis projects the Chicago Park District will get about $5.6 million this year.