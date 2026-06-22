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Logan Square redesign ribbon cutting unveils reconfigured public space on Milwaukee Avenue

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

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The Logan Square Chamber of Commerce and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson unveiled a new public space at Milwaukee Avenue Monday morning.

Johnson attended the ribbon cutting for the new one-acre space. It has improved roadway safety, and replaced aging infrastructure that runs through Logan Square an Avondale. It also created a new public plaza, called La Placita.

The ribbon cutting celebration included music and local vendors.

Construction began in the spring of 2024 and included building brand-new traffic patterns around the square. The redesign also created curb bump-outs for pedestrian crossing, bike lanes, raised crosswalks along side streets and other improvements focusing on public space and community input, the city said. 

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