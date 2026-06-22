Logan Square redesign ribbon cutting unveils reconfigured public space on Milwaukee Avenue

The Logan Square Chamber of Commerce and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson unveiled a new public space at Milwaukee Avenue Monday morning.

Johnson attended the ribbon cutting for the new one-acre space. It has improved roadway safety, and replaced aging infrastructure that runs through Logan Square an Avondale. It also created a new public plaza, called La Placita.

The ribbon cutting celebration included music and local vendors.

Construction began in the spring of 2024 and included building brand-new traffic patterns around the square. The redesign also created curb bump-outs for pedestrian crossing, bike lanes, raised crosswalks along side streets and other improvements focusing on public space and community input, the city said.