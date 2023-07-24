Chicago Police looking for driver who hit 21-year-old woman in Logan Square

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chciago Police are looking for the driver who hit a 21-year-old woman in Logan Square on June 13.

It happened at the intersection of Milwaukee and Kedzie avenues. The vehicle fled northwest on Milwaukee Avenue.

The woman sustained injuries to her left side, stomach and torso but refused medical attention.

New surveillance photos show the van is a gray 1996 Chevrolet with the Illinois license plate number AH42791.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Accident Investigation unit at (312)745-4521.