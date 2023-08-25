Watch CBS News
Local News

Logan Square Farmers Market back on this weekend after concerns of safety, traffic

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Logan Square Farmer's Market back on after backlash
Logan Square Farmer's Market back on after backlash 00:26

CHICAGO (CBS) – After facing intense backlash from residents and vendors, the Logan Square Farmer's Market is back on this Sunday.

City leaders previously chose to it shut down after denying plans to expand the market along Logan Boulevard.

The event has seen a growing number of unofficial vendors setting up shop outside of the market, causing traffic and safety concerns.

It's not clear what deal was reached between organizers and the city. 

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 25, 2023 / 8:55 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.