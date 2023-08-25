Logan Square Farmers Market back on this weekend after concerns of safety, traffic

Logan Square Farmer's Market back on after backlash

CHICAGO (CBS) – After facing intense backlash from residents and vendors, the Logan Square Farmer's Market is back on this Sunday.

City leaders previously chose to it shut down after denying plans to expand the market along Logan Boulevard.

The event has seen a growing number of unofficial vendors setting up shop outside of the market, causing traffic and safety concerns.

It's not clear what deal was reached between organizers and the city.