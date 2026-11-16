Lockport golf club's stolen carts returned by Chicago police after nighttime heist

Ten golf carts are back at a course in Lockport, Illinois, thanks to some internet sleuthing and the Chicago Police Department.

The carts were taken last week from Big Run Golf. The course first posted about the theft on its social media last Wednesday. The thieves were caught on camera – one looked directly into the lens, the social media post noted – which the course said it shared with law enforcement immediately.

"We want these carts back, and we have tremendous faith in this community's ability to recognize terrible decision-making when it sees it," the post said.

The carts were found in Chicago and the club posted video thanking CPD officers for driving the carts back to the course.

"Not all heroes wear capes," the club wrote on their Facebook page. "Some wear badges and drive stolen golf carts through Chicago at a blistering 12 mph."

There is not yet any information on any arrests or pending charges.