Lizard's Liquid Lounge to close after 18 years on Chicago's Northwest Side

Lizard's Liquid Lounge announced recently that it will be closing for good in April after 18 years on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The popular bar is located at 3058 W. Irving Park Rd., at the intersection with Albany Avenue on the cusp of the city's Albany Park and Irving Park neighborhoods. It is known for its darts, live music, and promotion of local artwork, and bills itself as Chicago's top dog-friendly bar.

Owner Liz Kavanagh announced on social media this past Saturday that Lizard's will close April 12. The bar opened on that date in 2008.

"It is my dad's birthday, he would have been 88," Kavanagh wrote. "We opened on his 70th."

Lizard's Liquid Lounge opened 18 years ago in the former space of the Lost & Found, known as one of Chicago's oldest lesbian bars, which published reports said opened in 1965.

Ava Allen, who had joined her partner in love and business Shirley Christensen in running Lost & Found in 1973, decided to close up shop in 2008. Kavanagh was enamored of the antique mahogany and leaded glass bar and decided to open Lizard's, according to the bar website.

Lizard's became a draw for customers from the area and beyond for its live music offerings on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights — including monthly musical artist residencies. The bar is also known for its trivia night, karaoke, and bingo.

"It's been a privilege and honor to host so many special life events. We have had 6 weddings, including my own, countless birthday parties, and celebrations of life for those that have left us too soon," Kavanagh wrote in announcing the closing of the bar. "Our Mardi Gras, Paddy's Day, Halloween, Pride, Superbowl, Holiday and New Years parties have been a safe and fun place for all to celebrate."

The last Lizard's Mardi Gras party begins at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, with a performance by the Uptown Rubes.