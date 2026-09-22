Little Village veterinarian is helping future generations achieve their dreams

Dr. Naomi Esquivel knew achieving her dream of becoming a veterinarian meant overcoming major gaps and long odds. Now that she has, she's built an organization to help veterinarians of the future.

"I still can't get over the fact that everybody calls me doctor," she said with a laugh.

When she was just 12 years old, Esquivel started her own animal rescue group in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood where she grew up.

Since graduating from the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine in 2025, she has performed surgeries at the school's teaching hospital and she has also started her general practice in the Chicago area.

But getting here wasn't always easy. The odds were against her and she knew it.

"Born and raised in Little Village the opportunities aren't always available," Esquivel said "They're pretty scarce, if I'm being honest."

Once she got to college, she realized the gap was bigger than she imagined.

"It was pretty evident to me that the higher I progressed in my education, the more, you know, apparent the disparities were between myself and my classmates," she said.

That realization fueled her passion to build opportunities for kids like her younger self.

"That's kind of where Chicago Village Bus was born," Esquivel said.

With help from the college and community organizations, the Chicago Village Bus program is something Esquivel has built from the ground up.

"I just shot my shot. I was like, "This is what I think should happen. You know, there's kids that need these opportunities," she said. "There's kids like my younger self out there in these communities, and they just need one chance. They just need one opportunity to come and learn and see what it is to be a veterinarian."

The rest is history.

"I truly believe that we can never go wrong by investing in our youth," Esquivel said.

The program takes groups of students to the University of Illinois for a full day of hands-on veterinary experience. Esquivel has now secured funding for the program, and a national scholarship award for an exemplary promise as a future leader. She said she hopes the resources she can provide make the path to veterinary school easier for the kids she's helping.

"I think it would have just really lifted a lot of the pressure for me, especially because I didn't see a veterinarian that looked like myself until I got into veterinary school," she said.

Coming from a tight-knit Mexican American family, Esquivel said their unconditional love and support led her to where she is today.

"I'm super proud to be Mexican American, I love my Latino culture. You know, the vibrant, colorful, humble, family-oriented, and also my American culture. Watching football on Sundays," she said.

And if she could talk to her younger self, she's tell her that anyone with a dream, and a plan, can be unstoppable.

"I would say keep dreaming, keep dreaming, and keep striving for everything you want to

accomplish. The sky's the limit," she said. "Have someone to believe in you and then believe in yourself."

Dr. Esquivel hopes to pen her very own independent practice one day. She said she already has a vision of what it will look like and what she's going to call it.

If you are interested in the Chicago Village Bus program, reach out to the organization at chicagovillagebus@gmail.com.