Watch CBS News
Local News

Little Village Mexican Independence Day Parade happening Sunday

/ CBS Chicago

Thousands expected to attend Mexican Independence Day Parade in Little Village
Thousands expected to attend Mexican Independence Day Parade in Little Village 00:25

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Little Village Mexican Independence Day Parade is back.

This year's theme is "Nuestra Unidad Es Nuestra Fortaleza" which means "Our Unity Is Our Strength."

The 51st annual parade steps off at noon from the historic Little Village arch at 26th and Albany.

Little Village expects 500,000 people to come out for the parade.

First published on September 11, 2022 / 8:45 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.