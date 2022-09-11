Little Village Mexican Independence Day Parade happening Sunday

Thousands expected to attend Mexican Independence Day Parade in Little Village

Thousands expected to attend Mexican Independence Day Parade in Little Village

Thousands expected to attend Mexican Independence Day Parade in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Little Village Mexican Independence Day Parade is back.

This year's theme is "Nuestra Unidad Es Nuestra Fortaleza" which means "Our Unity Is Our Strength."

The 51st annual parade steps off at noon from the historic Little Village arch at 26th and Albany.

Little Village expects 500,000 people to come out for the parade.