Chicago area schools announce closings, e-learning for Tuesday due to cold weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — Some Chicago area schools have started to announce either closures or moves to e-learning for Tuesday as the dangerous cold weather is expected to last through mid-week.

A cold weather advisory expires at noon on Monday and will take effect again at 9 p.m. until noon on Tuesday. The core of the polar air will settle across the area Monday night into Tuesday morning, causing possible wind chills of 30 below zero.

The Emergency Closing Center lists closures and delays for a number of area schools, businesses, daycare centers, and other organizations.



A number of warming stations have been opened as a cold weather alert takes effect.

