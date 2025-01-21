Arctic cold continues Tuesday in Chicago with below-zero wind chills

CHICAGO (CBS) — Another arctic cold day with single digits is ahead for the Chicago area.

Cold weather advisories remain in effect until 2 p.m. on Tuesday and extreme cold warnings for western suburbs last until noon.

The arctic air will persist through at least Wednesday morning. Early Tuesday morning, wind chill readings ranged from -20 to -35 degrees, with colder wind chills for areas north and west of the city.

With wind chills, this dangerously cold, frostbite, and hypothermia could happen on exposed skin within 30 minutes or less.

Overnight lows dip towards zero degrees, feeling like 10 to 20 below zero on Wednesday morning. By the afternoon a slight rebound with temperatures in the lower 20s for highs.

A system is expected to move into the Chicago area on Wednesday, causing scattered snow showers to return to the forecast. The snow will start in the late morning and continue through early overnight. A coating to 1 inch of snow accumulation is expected.

On Thursday, Friday, and the upcoming weekend, temperatures will start to recover, with highs in the upper 20s to 30s.

Chicago warning centers

Warming centers are open in Chicago on Tuesday as a cold weather alert takes effect.

The following warming centers are available:

Englewood Community Service Center

1140 West 79th St.

312-747-0200

Garfield Community Service Center

10 South Kedzie Ave.

312-746-5400

Martin Luther King Community Service Center

4314 South Cottage Grove

312-747-2300

North Area Community Service Center

845 West Wilson Ave.

312-744-2580

South Chicago Community Service Center

8650 South Commercial Ave.

312-747-0500

Trina Davila Community Service Center

4312 West North Ave.

312-744-2014