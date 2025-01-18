Chicago activates warming centers ahead of long stretch of dangerous cold and wind chills

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A dangerously cold stretch of weather is arriving in the Chicago area on Sunday, and the frigid temperatures bring a lot of health and safety concerns.

With temperatures dropping into the single digits Saturday night and staying in the single digits or below zero – with windchills as low as -15° to -30° at times – through Wednesday morning, the city's already outlining a strategy that will stay in place through Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued a cold weather advisory for the entire Chicago area and northwest Indiana from 6 p.m. CST on Sunday through noon CST on Monday. Wind chills could drop to as low as -20° to -25°.

Such extreme cold can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications said warming centers citywide will be open citywide through Friday, and some will be operating with extended hours through Tuesday.

Overall, more than 200 public buildings in Chicago serve as warming centers during normal business hours, including public libraries, Chicago Park District facilities, City Colleges, and 21 senior centers. The city's 22 police stations also serve as warming centers.

Warming Center Locations Open Saturday, January 18–Monday, January 20.

Garfield Community Service Center - 10 South Kedzie Avenue, 9a.m.–5 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Sunday and Monday

Chicago Public Library (78 locations), visit chipublib.org for hours and location (Libraries will be closed on Monday, January 20 due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.)

Chicago Park District (59 locations) locations will be open during hours of operation.

Chicago Police Districts (22 locations)

Warming Center Locations Open Tuesday, January 21- Friday, January 24

Englewood Community Service Center - 1140 West 79th Street (9am-5pm)

Garfield Community Service Center - 10 South Kedzie Avenue (8 a.m.- 8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21)

Dr. Martin Luther King Community Service Center - 4314 South Cottage Grove (9am-5pm)

North Area Community Service Center - 845 West Wilson Avenue (9am-5pm)

South Chicago Community Service Center - 8650 South Commercial Avenue (9am-5pm)

Trina Davila Community Service Center - 4312 West North Avenue (9am-5pm)

Senior Centers (21 locations) 8:30am-4:30pm – visit Chicago.gov/Seniors for locations

Chicago Public Library (78 locations), visit chipublib.org for hours and locations

Chicago Park District (75 locations) will be open during hours of operation

Renaissance Court, Chicago Cultural Center 72 E. Randolph, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Chicago Police Districts (22 locations)

To find the closest available warming centers and operating hours near you, call 311, check online at 311.chicago.gov, or download the Chicago OEMC app.

With temperatures still in the 20s on Saturday, a lot of people were braving the cold ahead of the big drop, including some out-of-towners trying to take in sightseeing on a cold and blustery day.

"I appreciate this sun. That's really nice, but definitely this drop is scaring me a little bit. Just a little warmer would have been nice," said Sasha Batoukova, visiting from Seattle.

Nikita Vasilyve, who lives in the northern suburbs, said he did mention the weather to his friends from Seattle a few times to make sure they were prepared.

"There has been some news about the polar vortex and the winds," he said.

Sophie Robertson, also visiting from Seattle, said she had to borrow a friend's coat for their trip.

"I had to ask around for what I could bring on this trip, because I was not prepared in my wardrobe," she said.

With temperatures this low, it's crucial to dress in layers, keep exposed skin covered, and limit time outdoors.