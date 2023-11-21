Watch CBS News
Local News

2 children stabbed inside home in west suburban Chicago home

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman was arrested after two children were stabbed inside a home in Lisle on Friday. 

Around 5:25 p.m., police said the homeowner found his two children, ages 4 and 1, covered in blood with a person armed with a knife in the 1900 block of Matson Lane. He told police the armed person was known to him. 

The children were taken to a local hospital in stable condition with stab wounds. 

A woman inside the home was taken into custody. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Elyssa Kaufman
headshot.jpg

Elyssa is a Digital News Producer. She covers breaking news for CBSChicago.com and manages the station's social media sites.

First published on November 21, 2023 / 12:26 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.