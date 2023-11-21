2 children stabbed inside home in west suburban Chicago home
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman was arrested after two children were stabbed inside a home in Lisle on Friday.
Around 5:25 p.m., police said the homeowner found his two children, ages 4 and 1, covered in blood with a person armed with a knife in the 1900 block of Matson Lane. He told police the armed person was known to him.
The children were taken to a local hospital in stable condition with stab wounds.
A woman inside the home was taken into custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
