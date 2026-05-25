Woman dies two weeks after hit-and-run crash in Humboldt Park

A woman who was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver in the Humboldt Park neighborhood earlier this month has died.

Lisa Barber, 45, was crossing the street at the intersection of Kedzie Avenue and Franklin Boulevard shortly before 8 p.m. on May 11, when a 2013 to 2018 Ford Fusion hit her while heading east on Franklin, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police said the driver who hit Barber did not stop.

Barber was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. She was pronounced dead on Sunday afternoon at AccentCare Inpatient Hospice Center at MacNeal Hospital.

Police have released an image of the vehicle that hit Barber, and have asked anyone with information on the car or the driver to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at CPDTIP.com using reference RD# JK251084.