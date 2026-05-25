Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman dies two weeks after hit-and-run crash in Humboldt Park

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Read Full Bio
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A woman who was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver in the Humboldt Park neighborhood earlier this month has died.

Lisa Barber, 45, was crossing the street at the intersection of Kedzie Avenue and Franklin Boulevard shortly before 8 p.m. on May 11, when a 2013 to 2018 Ford Fusion hit her while heading east on Franklin, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police said the driver who hit Barber did not stop.

Barber was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. She was pronounced dead on Sunday afternoon at AccentCare Inpatient Hospice Center at MacNeal Hospital.

Police have released an image of the vehicle that hit Barber, and have asked anyone with information on the car or the driver to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at CPDTIP.com using reference RD# JK251084.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue