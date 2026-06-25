Lionel Richie postpones Friday's Chicago United Center concert for health reasons

Lionel Richie's Chicago concert at the United Center has been postponed after the singer became sick at his tour opener in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Richie is headlining with Earth, Wind & Fire on the 26-city "Sing A Song All Night" tour. But at his Wednesday night tour opener in the Twin Cities, the 77-year-old abruptly let the stage after just a few songs.

The tour's second stop was set to be in Chicago Friday night. The United Center shared a statement from the tour's management Thursday evening confirming the show has been postponed, along with the concert's third stop in Ohio, due to Richie's health.

"Under advisement by doctors to rest and return to full health, Lionel Richie has postponed his next two shows on Friday, June 26 in Chicago, IL and Saturday, June 27 in Columbus, Ohio," the statement read in part. "We apologize for any inconvenience this cases fans who have tickets for these two shows."

The tour will resume on Tuesday, June 30, in Pittsburgh, the statement said. Rescheduled dates for Chicago and Columbus will be announced soon.