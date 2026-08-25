Lindsay Clancy trial puts spotlight on postpartum psychosis and maternal mental health

The Lindsay Clancy murder trial has put a spotlight on psychiatric medications and postpartum mental health, especially postpartum psychosis.

Clancy is on trial for first-degree murder for the deaths of her three children, who she does not deny strangling. She has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness or defect, and her defense is arguing she was over-medicated and suffering from postpartum psychosis at the time of the murders.

The trial has captured the attention of the nation, and the courtroom has seen moments of high drama, including Clancy's lawyers' calling for a mistrial Monday after a medical expert for the prosecution brought up her faith and the concept of "mortal sin."

While the judge rejected the defense's motion, it was the second time Catholicism was mentioned and struck from the testimony. Legal experts say if Clancy is convicted, the defense will likely use the issue of religious testimony as part of the appeal process.

But the trial has also put a spotlight on maternal mental health and particularly postpartum psychosis, a rare mental health disorder that impacts new mothers.

Northwestern University professor of Medical Social Sciences Darius Tandon said postpartum psychosis affects about one to two individuals for every 1,000; significantly rarer than postpartum depression, which affects 10-20% of new mothers.

Postpartum psychosis usually develops very quickly, within the first few weeks following delivery, Tandon said. Typical symptoms include delusions, hearing voices in your head, generally not acting like oneself, and severe insomnia and sleeplessness, with some mothers characterizing it as not being able to fall asleep even if they want to.

While rare, postpartum psychosis is a very significant issue that can pose a threat to the health and safety of both mother and child, Tandon said, but so do less severe postpartum mental health illnesses like postpartum depression and postpartum anxiety.

If not addressed, postpartum depression causes major quality of life and relationship issues for mother and child alike, Tandon said. Individuals with postpartum depression are 50% to 60% more likely to have another depressive episode, both in a subsequent pregnancy and outside of pregnancy altogether. Postpartum depression is also considered a two-generation issue, as it affects parent-child relationship sand bonding.

Illinois is one of only a handful of states that mandates screening for postpartum depression, Tandon said. While screening allows providers to find people who need mental health services, Tandon also said there are a shortage of mental health providers, and just identifying people who need help is not enough; many screened individuals may avoid mental health treatment because of stigma or bad past experiences.

He advised that if someone you know is not acting like themselves, or indicated symptoms indicative of postpartum depression, anxiety or psychosis, you should do what you can to get them the help you need. While some people will ask for help, many won't, so make sure you're being proactive in your support.