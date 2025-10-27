Lincoln-Way East QB Jonas Willams aims to win championship to cap record-setting career

With the state high school football playoffs set to kick off this coming weekend, powerhouse Lincoln-Way East is preparing to host Stevenson.

The Griffins' four-star QB and USC recruit Jonas Williams is hoping to cap off his record-setting career with a championship and prove that he has more in common with Caleb Williams than the same last name.

Jonas Williams came into his senior season at Lincoln-Way East with his sights set on one thing.

"Honestly, my main goal was to win a state championship, so I think honestly all the personal accolades I'm achieving have come along with it, but that's really my main goal," he said.

But six games into the season, Jonas would make history. When he threw the 128th touchdown pass of his high school career against Metea Valley, it broke the IHSA career passing touchdown record.

"I didn't know I was on the brink of breaking it until like the game before I did. I was just happy I could do it at home at homecoming with my guys," Williams said.

"He will deflect the credit to his offensive line, to his coaches his wide receivers. That's why this one is special because of the person whose in quest of it or is trying to attain it is such a remarkable young man," said head coach Rob Zvonar.

Zvonar said while the Griffins and their QB don't focus on individual success, the historic moment was important to honor, and it ended up being pretty special for Jonas, too.

"It was probably my favorite high school moment ever, just cause after I threw it, the whole team rushed the field it was a pretty special moment, something I won't forget that will live in my heart forever," Williams said.

"It kind of hits me in the heart that was his best athletic moment of his life, and maybe the best moment of his life, so those are the stories we're in it for. The wins and losses, it is what it is, but when you can see a group of kids celebrate another kid in today's somewhat selfish society, that was really heartfelt and meant a lot to us," Zvonar said.

But there's another thing that sets Jonas apart. The quarterback is set to take his talents to the Big Ten at USC.

"He is the first Power 4 quarterback in program history. We're just overjoyed he gets an opportunity to play there because when you look at Lincoln Riley, you could call it Quarterback-U, and you might call it Heisman Quarterback-U because he's coached four to five of Heisman trophy winners, so you know he's going to be in good hands," Zvonar said.

"Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, Caleb Williams, those guys came into the program with him and left a completely different animal. Each quarterback has that level of talent that separates them, but seeing what he does with that and how much he can get out of you, I just think that's really exciting," Williams said.

Trojan fans may be excited to know another No. 13 with the last name Williams is headed their way.

"I have a lot of respect for Caleb and what he did there, so I honestly want to create my own legacy with a different number, so maybe next kid going to USC I'll take his number."

Before Jonas throws passes for Lincoln Riley, he's locked in on winning a few more games at Lincoln-Way East

Unfortunately, Jonas missed Lincoln-Way East's last two games with an ankle injury, and his status for the playoffs is unknown. If healthy, he has a chance to become the IHSA's all-time leader in passing yards.