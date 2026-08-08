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Chicago's Lincoln Square neighborhood hosts first cat walking tour

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

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Chicago's Lincoln Square neighborhood hosted its first cat walking tour Saturday.

Four different tour groups took to the streets to meet some neighborhood felines.

The tours were meant to show off "seasoned window-sitters, curious front-porch greeters, and neighborhood legends in the making," according to the group's announcement.

Some houses had giveaways and fundraisers for local rescues. Other owners made posters featuring their cat's name and photo.

Friendly felines were seen behind screen doors, on windowsills and some people even brought their pets out on a leash for meet-and-greets.

The tours were run by a small group of local volunteers.

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