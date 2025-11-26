Watch CBS News
Lincoln Park Zoo announces name of new penguin chick

Chicago residents voted, and one name was selected for the Lincoln Park Zoo's newest penguin chick.

The zoo said the winning name was "Waddle," after former Chicago Bears wide receiver host Tom Waddle. 

Waddle beat out Pebble, Uno, and Bean for the top spot. 

4e6bf7db-0c55-4a06-bd59-95e1781b5267.png
Lincoln Park Zoo

Lincoln Park Zoo officials said African penguin Waddle is being raised by foster parents Liam and Maria, and in just a few weeks, will join the rest of the African penguin colony at Robert and Mayari Pritzker Penguin Cove. 

