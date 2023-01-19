Lincoln Park Zoo provides update to 3 new lion cubs
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Lincoln Park Zoo is making sure mom Zari is getting all the love she needs while taking care of her three new babies.
The zoo announced the new cub arrivals earlier this month, but now we're getting video showing how Zari is doing.
Staff at the zoo's nutrition center say they are monitoring her diet to make sure she has enough nutrients and energy for the cubs.
They also monitor her food intake, weight, and body condition to make sure she's ok to keep nursing.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.