Lincoln Park Zoo's 3 newest lion cubs doing well

CHICAGO (CBS) – We got a new look at the three newborn lion cubs at the Lincoln Park Zoo.

The mother, Zari, is seen in video from the zoo nursing her cubs. They were born on Monday.

The zoo said the family is doing well.

Zookeepers still don't know the sex of the cubs because the care team is giving the new family some space, monitoring them by a remote camera.

The zoo said Zari is also doing great and that her maternal instincts kicked right in.

The Lincoln Park Zoo has been posting #LionWatch updates on its various social media channels.

First published on January 12, 2023 / 3:30 PM

