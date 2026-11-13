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Lincoln Park Zoo names monkey after community vote

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

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A beloved monkey at the Lincoln Park Zoo has a new name, thanks to community voters. 

The winning name, Moshi, beat out top contenders like Nuru, Ndogo, and Mbega.

Moshi comes from East African languages and means "smoke." Zoo officials said "The word refers to the mist and clouds that shroud Mt. Kilimanjaro, as well as a city in the foothills." 

Moshi was born at the Lincoln Park Zoo in the fall. 

Over 3,000 people voted in the competition, making it "one of the most successful naming competitions" in the zoo's recent history.   

Guests can plan their visit to see Moshi and his parents, Oku and Nola, at Helen Brach Primate House. 

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