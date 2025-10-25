Lincoln Park's "Spooktacular Halloween" happening this weekend

Halloween is coming early for Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Spooktacular is a two-day Halloween event bringing families, neighbors, and visitors together for candy, costumes, and community fun.

Trick-or-treating will take place from Diversey to Webster on Saturday. There will be activities in the Plaza at Lincoln Commons.

On Sunday, the trick-or-treating event will take place on Clark Street from Diversey to Armitage.

Visit the Lincoln Park Chamber of Commerce website for more details. A full list of participating businesses is listed on the website.