Lincoln Park residents protest Francis W. Parker School expansion outside City Hall

A group of Lincoln Park residents plans to protest outside City Hall in opposition of a plan to demolish apartments to make way for a private school expansion.

Francis W. Parker School, a private school in Lincoln Park that has students from pre-K through 12th grade, has taken over condo buildings nearby in 2019 for a past expansion. Now the school is proposing acquiring another residential building to convert into a school building, building an overpass over a back alley and installing extra lighting in the athletic field to give students more practice and game time.

The school currently stretches along Clark Street between Webster and Belden. The athletic feel goes east across Lincoln Avenue.

The proposal would allow the Parker School to tear down a 15-unit building on West Belden Avenue, then expand into the middle of a residential block.

But neighbors have voiced strong opposition to the plan, concerned about losing housing, noting the building the school is trying to take over is vintage and awaiting landmark designation, and also concerned about the additional traffic created and the athletic field lighting shining into their homes.

Residents who live near the athletic field said that over a decade ago the school agreed not to ever put in lights, but said they've changed their mind now that they can benefit. They said the switch to turn the lights on would happen as early as 6:15 a.m. and run as late as 9:15 p.m.

Activists will be outside City Hall Thursday morning urging the Chicago Plan Commission to reject the school's proposal.

Some neighbors said they support campus improvements, but say Parker can do it without eliminating housing or expanding further into the neighborhood.

If the school's proposal is approved and passes through the city's protocols, school officials said the athletic field and neighborhood lights could go in by summer 2027 and new building renovations would begin by 2028.

Parker School released a statement ahead of the commission meeting reading in part, "This Proposal is the product of years of collaboration — with neighbors, community groups, local elected officials, and the Parker community — all working together to shape a plan that benefits not only Parker students, but our community and the city of Chicago as a whole. From expanding access and financial assistance for Chicago students, to bringing new affordable housing and enhanced safety measures to Lincoln Park, this proposal reflects Parker's 125-year commitment to being a responsible, engaged neighbor and civic partner."