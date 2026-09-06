High school athletes use media day to spotlight self-care, teen suicide prevention

Hundreds of high school athletes from around Chicago strayed away from a classic media day to put self-care and saving lives in the spotlight.

Soccer, flag football, and cross country athletes were in Lincoln Park on Sunday for a Chicago Bodyarmor Sports Series media day — just one of several media days happening throughout September.

While there were traditional photo and video shoots, the event featured physical, mental and emotional self-care activities along with discussions surrounding teen suicide prevention.

"Although they might be competitors on the field, we are here today to work together to deliver that message of taking yourself, so you can also take care of others," said organizer Alma Cruz

Organizers emphasized that the main message is that the scoreboard matters for a day, but taking care of yourself and each other matters for life.



