Lightfoot meeting with HUD to discuss fight in ending homelessness

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot is highlighting the Biden administration's commitment to ending homelessness on Thursday.

She's joining Marcia Fudge -- Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Today's event is at 10:45 a.m. at Brainerd Park Apartments.

It comes about a week after HUD announced an initiative to end homelessness and support more affordable housing.

First published on February 2, 2023 / 8:04 AM

