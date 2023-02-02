Lightfoot meeting with HUD to discuss fight in ending homelessness
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot is highlighting the Biden administration's commitment to ending homelessness on Thursday.
She's joining Marcia Fudge -- Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Today's event is at 10:45 a.m. at Brainerd Park Apartments.
It comes about a week after HUD announced an initiative to end homelessness and support more affordable housing.
