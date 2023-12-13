'Light up the Lake' returns to Navy Pier

CHICAGO (CBS)-- 'Light up the Lake' has returned to Navy Pier for the holiday season.

The city's largest indoor and outdoor holiday experience will illuminate the lakefront through Dec. 31.

Visitors can enjoy free and ticketed experiences including outdoor ice skating, firepits, light displays and live music. Skating is free if you bring your own skates.

Navy Pier's Centennial Ferris Wheel and fireworks show are reasons to visit the holiday festivities.

You can find more information on Navy Pier's website.