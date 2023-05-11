Watch CBS News
Light pole falls down after being hit by truck in Loop

Rusted light pole crashes down in the Loop
Rusted light pole crashes down in the Loop 00:19

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A light pole fell down after being struck by a delivery truck downtown Thursday afternoon.

CBS 2's Charlie De Mar came across the pole at Dearborn and Lake streets. It was lying on the sidewalk surrounded by orange cones and yellow caution tape.

The acorn globes lights at the top of the pole were shattered. Significant rust was also seen at the base of the pole.

The Chicago Department of Transportation reported its Division of Electrical Operations came to the scene to deal with the damage and ensure the area was clear and safe.

The pole will be picked up and taken away on Friday, CDOT said.

While this incident is different as the pole was hit by a truck, CBS 2 for years has been covering an ongoing issue with light poles that have fallen on their own after getting rusted out.

